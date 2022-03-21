Average gasoline prices in Wyoming fell one cent in the last week, averaging $3.99 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 60.8 cents higher than a month ago and $1.14 a gallon higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.62 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.49 a gallon.

Natrona County is the second cheapest county in the state at an average of $3.87 a gallon on Monday, with Converse County as the cheapest at $3.79 a gallon and Uinta County at $4.34 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen eight cents in the last week, averaging $4.23 a gallon Monday, and is up 71.5 cents from a month ago and $1.37 a gallon higher than a year ago.

Wyoming is the 18th cheapest state in the country, while Oklahoma is the cheapest at an average of $3.74 a gallon on Monday, while California is the most expensive at an average of $5.84 a gallon.

Crude oil prices have risen in the past week, going from $103 a barrel on March 14, to a current average of $109 a barrel, down from the recent high of $123.7 a barrel on March 8.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

“GasBuddy, last week, predicted that a top was in for the national average price of gasoline, and indeed, for the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined," De Haan said. "While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, Covid and Russia's war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas. For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway. If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it's not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline."