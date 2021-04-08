Garth Brooks: Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 Lineup

‘The Daddy of The Em All’ is back with full capacity in 2021.

And the Cheyenne Frontier Days will once again host some of the biggest names in country. The event that announced it would return without a capacity or mask requirement this summer on Wednesday, announced the headliners taking the stage in 2021 on Thursday.

Here's the announced lineup for the 125th annual event being hosted July 23-August 1:

2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days Lineup

July 23 - Garth Brooks with Ned Ledoux

July 24 - Thomas Rhett

July 25 - Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson

July 28 - Maren Morris

July 29 - Kane Brown with Restless Road

July 30 - Eric Church with Ashley McBryde

July 31 - Blake Shelton with John King

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on April 15. You can win tickets before then with New Country 99.1

The Cheyenne Frontier Days had run for 123 consecutive summers before being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An Associated Press report said the Cheyenne Frontier Days lost $3.34 million in revenue last year because of the closure.

At a live press conference held at the Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) office on Wednesday (Apr. 7), Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon gave his word of approval for the rodeo to resume in summer 2021.

"I am really proud today to say that this is our chance to set up, to have Cheyenne Frontier Days this summer. We know we can do it, we know we can do it even better now.", Governor Gordon said.

"I am proud, proud today to say that we've given you the OK to have Cheyenne Frontier Days."