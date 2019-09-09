Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias Coming To Casper Events Center Oct. 27th

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias will be performing at the Casper Events Center on Sunday October 27th as a part of his all new 2019 “Beyond The Fluffy” World Tour.

Iglesias is one of a handful of comedians with the distinct honor to headline and sell out the Staples Center, Madison Square Garden and the Sydney Opera House. In addition to being one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians, Iglesias is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 410,000,000 views and has over 14 million fans across social media.

Where: Casper Events Center

When: Sunday, October 27th 2019

Cost: $39.50 | $49.50 | $75 | $95 plus applicable fees

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 13th at 10:00 AM and can be purchased at SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.