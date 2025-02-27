Fundraiser established to benefit Casper College livestock judging team

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper College livestock judging team will hold an online fundraiser on Thursday, March 6.

The online sale was created to raise funds to help with the traveling costs associated with student attendance at judging shows.

“The costs of food and other expenses associated with travel are taking a large chunk out of our budget,” livestock judging coach Eric Schafer said. “Attendance at judging competitions is needed because competitions provide a valuable learning tool for the judges.”

The online sale includes semen lots on elite bulls and rams, a three-month sheep consultation, a small ruminant bunk line feeder, a grooming and hay bag, a cattle hair care package, half a beef, a spay or neuter, a gift card to a western apparel boutique, a pick of Casper College show pigs and sheep and more.

The online sale can be accessed here.

