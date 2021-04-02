Fully Vaccinated People Can Travel Safely Again, CDC Says
NEW YORK (AP) — Add travel to the activities vaccinated Americans can safely enjoy again.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance Friday to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting a COVID-19 test or going into quarantine.
The agency says vaccinated people should still wear a mask and socially distance when traveling.
For international travel, vaccinated people should still get a COVID-19 test before flying to the U.S. and be tested soon after returning.
Unvaccinated people are still advised to avoid unnecessary travel, but get tested before and after if they do.
