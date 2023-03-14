PHOTOS: Casper Teen Orders Chicken Sandwich From McDonald’s; It Was Raw

A Casper woman posted a photo on her Facebook page of a raw, mustard slathered chicken sandwich her son got from McDonald's, and people had questions.

The first question was: "Why does it look raw?" (Because it is).

The second question was: "Why does a chicken sandwich have mustard on it?" (They still don't know).

K2 Radio News reached out to the woman and her son to find out what exactly happened.

"I went to McDonald's with my mom and ordered a Spicy McChicken," said 15-year-old Dezzie Munoz. "I got home, took a bite and it was super crunchy and cold and I swallowed it right away. Then I looked at it and almost threw up. [It was] not cooked at all [and] still frozen."

Munoz' mother, Olivia, told K2 Radio News that she called both the local store and the corporate office; neither of which answered. She stated that she left a message for both as well, but has yet to receive a call back.

K2 Radio News reached out to the manager of the McDonald's from where the sandwich came (it was the fast food restaurant's F Street location) for comment. The manager said that the person to speak with was her General Manager, Troy (she stated she did not know his last name) and that he could be at any of the other McDonald's locations.

K2 Radio News then called the Plaza Drive McDonald's and spoke with a manager named Misty. This writer identified myself as a reporter with K2 Radio News, and Misty hesitated before stating that her General Manager was not there.

K2 Radio News asked if she was just saying that because we were reporters, and she asked what our call was regarding. We told her it was in regards to a raw chicken sandwich that was served last night.

"Yeah, he's not here," Misty responded.

We asked if we could take that as a "No Comment,' and she said "Yeah, no comment.'

K2 Radio News also reached out to the McDonald's corporate headquarters via email. As of this writing, there has been no response but we will update this story with their comment if one is received.

K2 Radio News spoke Ruth Heald with the Natrona County Health Department as well, who stated that, in cases like these, the Health Department will reach out to the manager of the specific location and work to find out what their policies and procedures are that led to a frozen chicken sandwich being served, so that they can work to prevent things like that from happening in the future.

Olivia posted the photo of the sandwich to a Facebook group, and the comments that followed were to be expected.

I’m shocked that it’s real chicken! Also, that’s so gross," one commenter stated.

"WTH is that???" another asked.

"I'd be mad about that much mustard on a chicken sandwich too," somebody sardonically replied.

"Should have asked for it to be McCooked," yet another wrote.

One commenter even took it to the next level, stating "I'd be taking them to court! Could've been deadly."

According to the Center for Disease Control, "Raw chicken is often contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria and sometimes with Samonella and Clostridium perfringens bacteria. If you eat undercooked chicken, you can get a foodborne illness also called food poisoning."

McDonald's may be the most popular fast food chain in America, but on this occasion, Olivia and her son Dezzie were certainly not 'Lovin' it.'