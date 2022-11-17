Everyone Gets This At Starbucks Today For Free

Everyone who visits Starbucks today and orders a holiday drink will get this as well for free!

It is the Starbucks reusable red cup giveaway that is happening today, November 17, 2022, only. It marks the 25th anniversary that Starbucks has done the giveaway and the 25 anniversary of their signature Peppermint Mocha. The only catch is that you have to order a holiday drink.

The free cup is also available if you order on the app or via delivery.

