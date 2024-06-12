Four Ways Food Bank of Wyoming Provides Fresh, Free Food for Those in Need

"As days grow longer and kids welcome their summer break, food insecurity persists — no matter the season" states the Food Bank of Wyoming. "From Hunger Relief Partners to mobile pantries, Food Bank of Wyoming has a network of food distributions and programs to ensure every Wyoming neighbor has access to fresh, nourishing food at no cost all summer long."

“It’s always our focus to make food accessible to anyone experiencing food insecurity and that’s ultimately the goal with our programming – ensuring anyone that needs food can easily get it, regardless of their location or time of year. On top of that, we strive to offer nutritious options in addition to pantry staples,” says Food Bank of Wyoming’s Executive Director, Rachel Bailey.



Four ways Food Bank of Wyoming is providing access to nutritious food this summer:

Hunger Relief Partners

Food Bank of Wyoming collaborates with over 150 Hunger Relief Partners across the state, including food pantries and relief organizations, to offer no-cost food options to neighbors in need during the summer and throughout the year. Additionally, the Food Bank works with some of their Hunger Relief Partners to rescue food from grocery stores, retailers, and convenience stores that might otherwise go to waste.

Mobile Pantries

Need isn’t always conveniently located, especially in Wyoming’s rural and expansive landscape. To address this, Food Bank of Wyoming deploys 19 mobile pantries throughout the state. Many neighbors, including Rachael, a mom who visits the Pinedale Mobile Pantry, rely on these distributions for essential food.

“We started using the Food Bank when I got divorced. Because, you know, one income, single mom, two kids — it was rough. [On] the first of the month, all your bills come out. So then you’re like, ‘okay, now what?’ But thanks to the mobile pantry, at least we have food.”

Food For Kids

Food Bank of Wyoming provides nourishing food to kids and families through the Totes of Hope™ Program and supports Hunger Relief Partners’ initiatives such as Friday Food Bags in Cheyenne and Wyoming Food for Thought in Casper. With 1 in 5 kids in Wyoming experiencing food insecurity (19.4% of the population under age 18), these programs fill the meal gap many kids face when school is out of session.

FRESH Express Route

The FRESH Express Route will continue making essential produce deliveries to more than 50 Hunger Relief Partners across Wyoming. With a dedicated FRESH Express Route driver and an over-the-road truck and trailer, Food Bank of Wyoming can continue to reach partners more frequently with nutritious food this summer.

Community members needing food assistance can locate food distributions nearest to them using the “Find Food” tool.

Wyoming Rescue Mission Serves Christmas Dinner The Mission was a flurry of excitement as dozens of volunteers rushed around making everything perfect for a Christmas meal. Mr. and Mrs. Clause made an appearance, causing a wave of giant smiles as they walked through the dining hall to brighten people's days.