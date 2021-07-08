Fort Washakie Girl Reported Missing; Last Seen June 19

That National Missing and Unidentified Persons System reports that a Fort Washakie girl has been missing since the middle part of last month.

According to NamUs, 14-year-old Cameron Jalyssa Hill has been missing since June 19. The organization created a missing person case for her on June 25.

NamUs says Cameron was last seen at her father's residence in Fort Washakie. She left home without permission and has yet to come back.

Cameron may be with friends in surrounding towns near the Wind River Reservation. She may also be with her biological, non-custodial mother in the Denver or Fort Hall, Idaho areas.

She is described as having shoulder-length hair with brown highlights. She has brown eyes, is 5'4" and weighs between 180 and 185 lbs.