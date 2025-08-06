August 16th is Archaeology Day at Fort Caspar

August 16th is Archaeology Day at Fort Caspar

Canva

Fort Caspar Museum invites the public to its Archaeology Day event on Saturday, August 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This free, hands-on event is open to anyone ages 8 and up, and no reservations are required.

Participants will work alongside volunteers from the Wyoming Archaeological Society to help uncover pieces of Fort Caspar’s history by screening dirt removed from the site.

Fort Caspar Museum Manager Rick Young:

“In previous years, we’ve found metal and shell buttons, pieces of bullet cartridges, glass bottles, fragments of ceramic plates and cups, pieces of old wagons like screws, bolts, and rivets, and metal from horse tack or saddles."

NOTE: all artifacts found become the property of the museum.

This is an outdoor activity. Attendees are asked to bring hats, sunscreen, work gloves, and water to stay safe and comfortable while exploring.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Additional information about the museum can be found at fortcasparwyoming.com or by calling 307-235-8462.

10 photos of Wyoming to make your jaw drop!

Visitors and residents know Wyoming is stunning! Scenic drives, wildlife viewing opportunities, and unique geological formations abound. It boasts iconic national parks like Yellowstone and Grand Teton, alongside diverse landscapes including the Great Plains and the Rocky Mountains

Henfluencers Strut their Stuff for the Gram

Several chickens have gained fame as social media influencers, primarily on Instagram, due to their unique appearances, personalities, or engaging content. Examples include @paulas_chicks, known for their adorable chicks, and @frizzles.and.friends, showcasing a flock of frizzled chickens. Other notable "henfluencers" include Sammi Chicken, who is known for swimming in different bodies of water, and Bernard Henry, who shares content from Fat Hen Farms
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio