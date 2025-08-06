August 16th is Archaeology Day at Fort Caspar

Fort Caspar Museum invites the public to its Archaeology Day event on Saturday, August 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This free, hands-on event is open to anyone ages 8 and up, and no reservations are required.

Participants will work alongside volunteers from the Wyoming Archaeological Society to help uncover pieces of Fort Caspar’s history by screening dirt removed from the site.

Fort Caspar Museum Manager Rick Young:

“In previous years, we’ve found metal and shell buttons, pieces of bullet cartridges, glass bottles, fragments of ceramic plates and cups, pieces of old wagons like screws, bolts, and rivets, and metal from horse tack or saddles."

NOTE: all artifacts found become the property of the museum.

This is an outdoor activity. Attendees are asked to bring hats, sunscreen, work gloves, and water to stay safe and comfortable while exploring.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Additional information about the museum can be found at fortcasparwyoming.com or by calling 307-235-8462.