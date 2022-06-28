Former Wyoming Senator Alan Simpson Backs Cheney’s Election

Alan Simpson--former Wyoming Senator (1979-97)--appears in a new ad backing Cheney.

In the ad, Simpson and other prominent Wyoming politicians, said: "Join me in voting for Liz Cheny on August 16th."

In an interview with NBC News about the ad, Simpson shared his disdain for the former President Donald Trump, who condemns Cheney for her criticisms of his lies about the 2020 election.

"She’s not after Trump or hating Trump, she is stating what is obvious to many Americans: That this is a wrecking ball of democracy."

He mocked Trump's declaration of "Stop the Steal" by calling it "Stop the Squeal," and referred to Trump as a "spoiled brat" who is "at the root" of a "Machiavellian distortion of whatever this country stands for."

"This guy is so full of himself that he would overturn every kind of rule of law or Constitutional process because of his own ego, which is twisted," Simpson told NBC.

"I voted for him once," Simpson said, but "I'll never vote for him again — that's for g-----n sure."

Regardless of Cheney's political affiliations she is standing up for Americans and believes that democracy must be defended. She is standing up to Trump, his allies and enablers.

Earlier this month in the primetime hearing, Cheney delivered a harrowing message to fellow Republican lawmakers: "history will remember your misdeeds."

“In our country, we don’t swear an oath to an individual, or a political party,” Cheney said. “I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: there will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”

Cheney's words have resonated with many conservatives who feel the Republican party has lost its integrity.