Forecasters Predict Late Snowfall in Northern Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Weather forecasters say Wyoming has not seen as much snow as it usually does and is far below average snowpack levels this year.

KUWR-FM reported that Jim Fahey, a Wyoming hydrologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said it has been a drier than normal fall season for the most of the state.

He said there are few places in northwest Wyoming where he has seen normal or above normal snow.

Fahey said the state has seen dry falls in past years where the precipitation picks up in at the end of December or early January.

He has predicted a good snowpack around that time.