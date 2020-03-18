Food Banks Face Virus Dilemma: More Demand, Fewer Volunteers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Food banks and pantries across the U.S. are scrambling to meet an expected surge in demand as the coronavirus causes many people to at least temporarily lose their jobs.

This is happening even as older volunteers have been told to stay home.

Also, calls for social distancing are complicating efforts to package and distribute food.

Pantries are shifting from letting people select items to giving them a sack filled with food to limit interaction and lessen the chance of passing along the virus.

Officials say it makes them less efficient, but they don't have better options.