Florida Man Tries Cashing Counterfeit Check for $560,625 at Wyoming Bank

Kennard C. Bouk, III, 56, of Apopka, Florida, was sentenced to 41 months’ imprisonment, or about three and a half years, for bank fraud and was ordered to pay $27,000 in restitution. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence last Wednesday.

According to court documents, on Jan. 9 last year, Bouk deposited a counterfeit U.S. Treasury check for $560,625.04 made out to “Knight Insurance Company LLC,” at a financial institution in Cheyenne.

Five days before, on Jan. 4, 2023, Bouk had created an LLC of the same name with the Wyoming Secretary of State and opened a business account for Knight Insurance Company LLC at the financial institution listing a Casper address. He was able to unlawfully obtain $27,000 before the fraud was detected.

It is believed that the original U.S. Treasury check was stolen in the mail, the image was sold, and the check reproduced. It did not have four of the security features of the original U.S. Treasury check.

Bouk was arrested on Jun. 9, 2023 by Apopka Police Department in Florida.

He pleaded guilty to the charge on Feb. 27, 2024. The United Stated Secret Service investigated this crime.

