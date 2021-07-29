Fire In Northeastern Wyoming Grows To 5,000+ Acres

A wildfire burning in Sheridan County has grown to more than 5,000 acres in size but crews expect containment to grow dramatically on Thursday.

According to the Deer Creek 2 Fire page, 100 personnel are currently working the fire, where containment has grown to 15% as of 9 a.m. July 29.

On Thursday, firefighters expect cooler temperatures and moisture to decrease the fire's potential to spread. Vegetation is also becoming sparse, meaning mop-up operations currently aren't necessary.

Additionally, crews are now facing muddy conditions, which have presented firefighters with new challenges moving forward.

The Deer Creek 2 Fire is currently burning in rugged terrain that prevents fire engines from accessing it, but that hasn't prevented crews from Campbell, Johnson and Sheridan Counties from working hard to suppress the fire's advance.

As of Thursday morning, no structures have been lost in the fire.