GARDINER, Mont. (AP) — A fire destroyed several businesses in the Yellowstone National Park gateway town of Gardiner just six weeks after the Montana entrances to the park reopened.

The fire Tuesday destroyed the Two Bit Saloon, Yellowstone Raft Company and Rosie's Bistro.

Saloon proprietor Chuck Tanner told the Billings Gazette that Red's Blue Goose Saloon was demolished by emergency crews to halt the spread of the fire and save the rest of the block.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that someone came out of the Two Bit Saloon about 3 p.m.Tuesday and told a passing deputy a fire had started in the restaurant.