Fifth Annual “Roll and Read” in North Casper

Saturday, September 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., pack the kids in the stroller and roll on over to the Fifth Annual Roll & Read-Powered by Parents as Teachers at the Riverview Park in North Casper.

The focus is on physical well-being and early literacy, according to a press release.

Early literacy plays a key role in enabling the kind of early learning experiences that research shows are linked with academic achievement, reduced grade retention, higher graduation rates and enhanced productivity in adult life.



Parents and children can walk, bike, skate, push a stroller or pull a wagon for a mile around the park, as well as enjoy children’s book at points along the way. The party is FREE and open to families with children of all ages!

Roll & Read offers fun and educational activities for families. This will include some take-and-make activities, fun races, sensory bins, stories from Star Readers and more! Additionally, every child will receive a brand-new book to take home, and every family will have opportunities to win some fantastic prizes such as a wagon, a bike with training wheels, a Little Ryder and more!

The Parents as Teachers program event is one of several being held in communities across the United States in September. Parents as Teachers provides curriculum and training to support families with children from pregnancy through kindergarten. In Casper, Parents as Teachers has been serving families since 2013.

For more information about this local program please visit www.ncparentsasteachers.org. For more information about the Parents as Teachers national program, please visit www.ParentsasTeachers.org.

