Feds Passed up Chance to Lock in More Pfizer Vaccine Doses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration's coronavirus vaccine effort is coming under new scrutiny after failing to lock in a chance to buy millions of additional doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, which has shown to be highly effective against COVID-19.

That decision could delay the delivery of a second batch of doses until manufacturer Pfizer fulfills other international contracts.

The revelation comes as President Donald Trump plans to host a White House summit aimed at celebrating the expected approval of the first vaccine later this week. Officials from President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team were not invited.