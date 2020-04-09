Feds Loosen Virus Rules to Let Essential Workers Return

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a first, small step toward reopening the country, the Trump administration has issued new guidelines to make it easier for essential workers who have been exposed to COVID-19 get back to work — if they have no symptoms.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says essential employees, such as health care and food supply workers, who had been within 6 feet of a confirmed or suspected case of the coronavirus can return to work under certain circumstances.

The CDC recommends taking their temperature before shifts, wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

