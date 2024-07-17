Family Dog Passes Away in Casper House Fire

Early this morning there was a house fire on the 200 block Indian Paintbrush in Casper.

The Casper Fire Department was dispatched at about 5:15 a.m. after initial reports of a smoke-filled residence with a fire in the kitchen.

Firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly. During a search, they found one dog who had passed away as a result of the fire.

At the time of this report, no other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the scene with 5 units, the on-duty Battalion Chief, and Investigators from the Natrona County Joint Investigation Task Force. Firefighters were assisted on scene by telecommunicators with the Casper Public Safety Communications Center, Casper Police Department Officers, a Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center ambulance, and Rocky Mountain Power.

Casper Fire-EMS Casper Fire-EMS loading...