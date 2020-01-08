Facebook, eBay Crack Down on Fake Reviews After UK Warning

Britain's competition watchdog says Facebook and eBay have pledged to crack down on the trade in fake reviews after being warned.

The companies have removed hundreds of accounts, pages and groups involved in the illicit business.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday the two U.S. tech companies agreed to step up efforts to detect, investigate and respond to fake and misleading reviews after it ordered them to address the problem last year.

Facebook removed 188 pages and groups and disabled 24 accounts involved in trading in fake reviews.

eBay permanently banned 53 users for selling fake review services on the auction site.