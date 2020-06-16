F.E. Warren to Host Thunderbirds, Other USAF Demo Teams July 22

F.E. Warren Air Force Base will be hosting the Thunderbirds and several other USAF demonstration teams on July 22, the base announced Tuesday.

Public Affairs Officer 1st Lt. Jon Carkhuff says details are still being ironed out.

"We will be having spectators either stay in their vehicles or sit outside their vehicles to follow social distancing guidelines," Carkhuff said in an email.

Because "spacing will make it difficult for spectators to hear the PA announcer," Carkhuff says they're reaching out to local radio stations to see if any might be interested in broadcasting the air show.