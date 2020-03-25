F.E. Warren Moves to HPCON Charlie to Combat Spread of COVID-19

F.E. Warren Air Force Base upped its Health Protection Condition (HPCON) to level Charlie Wednesday as COVID-19 cases in Laramie County continue to rise.

"We have to take the necessary actions to ensure we protect our mission,” said 90th Missile Wing Commander Col. Peter Bonetti.

“We are working closely with our regional, state and county officials to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus within our community," he added.

The HPCON Charlie measures are mandatory for all military personnel, civilian employees, contractors and family members.

F.E. Warren Air Force Base

"We understand this is an inconvenience," said Public Affairs Officer 1st Lt. Jon Carkhuff. "Just know that these measures are being implemented for the safety and security of our airmen, families and community."

To date, only one airman assigned to F.E. Warren has tested positive for the virus.