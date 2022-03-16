F.E. Warren AFB: Expect To See More Helicopters This Month

Officials at F.E. Warren Air Force Base say residents of southeast Wyoming, northern Colorado, and the Nebraska Panhandle should expect to see more low-flying helicopters than usual through the month of March.

A release from the base says the choppers being used are UH-1N Hueys.

It goes on to say

''The UH-1N is a light-lift utility helicopter used to support Air Force Global Strike Command missile wings. The 37th Helicopter Squadron is assigned to and operates out of F.E. Warren AFB.

These flights are part of an annual survey to verify and document any new man-made obstacles in low-level flight areas.''