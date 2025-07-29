Suspicious Pressure Cooker Prompts Police Response In Casper, X-Ray

Yesterday the Casper Police Department launched a suspicious object investigation after a pressure cooker was left on the sidewalk at the intersection of Aster Street and Indian Paintbrush.

A witness at the scene said they saw a man get out of a vehicle and place the cooker on the sidewalk several hours earlier before leaving

the area.

Out of an abundance of caution, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technicians were called to the scene and conducted a preliminary x-ray of the object. The imaging revealed internal components that were consistent with materials used in improvised explosive devices.

Following a thorough on-scene investigation, the object was safely secured inside a containment vessel and transported to a secure location for further analysis. Further investigation did not confirm the presence of any explosive materials.

No injuries were reported during the incident and subsequent investigation of the object. Investigators did, however, discover materials associated with illegal drug use inside the device.

To ensure public safety, officers established a perimeter and temporarily closed several nearby roads during the investigation. The perimeter was lifted around 5:00 p.m.

“The use of pressure cookers in the construction of homemade explosive devices is a recognized threat,” said Detective Megan Dovala. “Any indication of that threat is treated with the utmost seriousness. Our priority is public safety, and we are committed to holding accountable anyone who may seek to endanger our community. We are grateful to the vigilant citizens who reported this suspicious item.”

Residents in the immediate area were contacted in person and advised to evacuate as a precaution. Assistance was requested from multiple partner agencies, including the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, Regional Emergency Response Team-2, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

U.S. Marshal's Service's Most Wanted Fugitives From the U.S. Marshal's Service, these are the 15 Most Wanted fugitives.

The following individuals are considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend any of these fugitives yourself.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest United State Marshals Service District Office, the United State Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit a tip using USMS Tips

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM