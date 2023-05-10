Evansville Man’s Probation Revoked, 1.5 to 3.5 Year Sentence Imposed

An Evansville man appeared in Natrona County District Court for a probation revocation hearing Wednesday morning.

As'sher John Pettry, born in 2002, admitted to violating terms of his probation before Judge Daniel Forgey.

The judge imposed a sentence of 18- to- 42 months imprisonment with 233 days credit for time served.

Pettry was originally sentenced to probation after being convicted on a series of burglary charges.

According to court documents, on May 14th of 2001, police noticed fresh foot tracks in the snow traveling to the doors of different vehicles in the neighborhood.

Following the tracks, police saw two unknown males, wearing dark clothing, next to two different vehicles. They identified them as John Pettry and a juvenile male.

Documents allege that police requested consent to search Pettry and that he complied.

They found a handgun concealed in his front waistband, two phones, one prescription pill bottle, a phone charger, a canister of pepper spray, three lighters, and miscellaneous cash.

They discovered one bottle of cologne and two prescription pill bottles on the juvenile.

Officers believed the items to be stolen; they asked both Pettry and the juvenile to be honest and tell them which vehicles they had burglarized. Both were cooperative and gave a list of the addresses.

On March 26th, police interviewed follow-up interviews with the victims of property that was identified to be theirs that included a black cell phone and $212 among the other items mentioned above.

