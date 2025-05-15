Evansville and Mills Continue to be Wyoming’s Fastest Growing Towns

New estimates from Wyoming Economic Analysis Division show that nearly half of Wyoming's 31 large cities and towns grew between July 0f 2023 and 2024.

For cities and towns with population over 2,000, Evansville demonstrated the fastest annual growth (2.1%), followed by Laramie (1.6%) and Mills (1.6%).

The City of Casper gained about 75 residents. Its population in July 2024 was estimated at 58,823. The population for Evansville is about 2,837, and Mills is 4,584.

Three cities or towns, Pinedale (-34), Wheatland (-51), and Kemmerer (-26) experienced annual population declines of more than 1.0 percent.

Evanston is the only place that lost more than 100 residents during the year.

As of July 1, 2024, 68.6 percent, or 403,303 people in Wyoming lived in incorporated places.

Nearly half (49.2%) of the state’s residents lived in eleven cities and towns with a population of more than 10,000.

Wyoming’s total population grew 2,551 or 0.4% in 2024, and this growth rate was slightly slower than the combined population change for these 11 large cities.

“In the past a couple of years, Wyoming’s large cities have mostly reversed the population declines experienced in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19,” noted Dr. Wenlin Liu, Chief Economist with the State of Wyoming, Economic Analysis Division.

“Many individuals with telework capabilities opted to move to rural and lower cost areas during the pandemic.”

See the full report here.

