EU: Russia, China Use ‘Digital War’ to Undermine Democracies

A senior European Union official is accusing Russia and China of waging a “digital war” with fake news to undermine democracy in Europe.

European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said at a conference of disinformation experts and policymakers on Thursday that the two countries have “weaponized information” and won't back down until Europe proves it won't tolerate such attacks.

Experts at the conference in Brussels backed her view.

They say Russia aims to undermine western organizations like the EU and NATO, while China uses subtle methods and a lot of money to influence policy.