Employee suffers traumatic injury Saturday at oilfield supply company north of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — An employee of an oilfield supply company suffered a traumatic injury on the job and was airlifted to Denver for medical treatment on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Erin Turbitt, communications lead with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Service, confirmed Tuesday that an investigation into the incident at Red Deer Ironworks north of Casper is underway.
On Saturday, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call logged as an “explosion” at 2:26 p.m.
“At this time, we do not believe there [was] an explosion involved, though the situation remains under investigation,” Turbitt said in the message left for Oil City News.
An official for the company did not comment on the matter when reached by phone on Tuesday.
