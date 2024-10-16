Elk Fire exceeds 92K acres; containment sees improvement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Hot and dry conditions are making for prime fire activity Wednesday as crews continue work to contain the Elk Fire in the Bighorn National Forest. Firefighters have also managed to confine more than 60% of the Park Trail Fire in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

The Elk Fire in the Bighorn National Forest has expanded 506 acres to a total of 92,487 acres as of Wednesday, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s Facebook page. The fire is currently 28% contained, an increase of 2% compared to Tuesday. Activity continues on the uncontained western side of the wildfire.

Eighteen crews and 13 aircraft are currently deployed to tame the wildfire in north-central Wyoming. Crews have worked diligently Tuesday and Wednesday to restrict fire activity from moving below Rapid Creek and Forest Service Trail 238. Personnel also finished securing the control line spanning 7 miles from the Big Goose Creek water intake facility to Red Grade Road.

A map of the Elk Fire as of Oct. 16. (Photo courtesy of InciWeb) Firefighters have been working in the Poverty Flats area of the forest to implement protection measures, the forest service’s update states. In addition, spot fires occurred Tuesday in the northwest region of the fire due to winds.

Meanwhile in western Wyoming, a total of 86,555 acres have been burning in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, according to a Facebook update. Fire activity increased on the south side of the outbreak Tuesday evening. Crews managed to control the fire enough to keep it north of Union Pass Road.

Firefighters are continuing to patrol the Burnt Ridge area in the Gros Ventre River Basin.

A firefighter is shown on duty at the Park Trail Fire in Bridger-Teton National Forest. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service) Teton Interagency Fire is still issuing a Very High Fire Danger Rating for the following regions:

Grand Teton National Park

Bridger-Teton National Forest

Shoshone National Forest

National Elk Refuge

The Elk Fire incident in Bighorn National Forest was caused by lightning and began Sept. 27, per InciWeb. The Park Trail wildfire, also ignited by lightning, started Sept. 15. The fire is expected to be contained Oct. 31.