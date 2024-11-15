Eight-Day Trip to Mackinac Island and Niagara Falls offered to Casper College OLLI Members

Casper College news release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

An informational presentation for an eight-day trip in September 2025 to the beautiful Mackinac Island and Niagara Falls will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at noon in the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center, Room 225, and will also be available via Zoom.

The trip will include visiting the Henry Ford Museum, which features historic artifacts, including the Rosa Parks Bus, Abraham Lincoln’s chair from Ford’s Theatre, and the limousine from President Kennedy’s assassination.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, OLLI at Casper College, members will stay for two luxurious nights at the famous Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island and have the chance to enjoy a horse-drawn carriage tour. Travelers will then cross the Mighty Mac, one of the world’s longest suspension bridges, to explore the charming Bavarian-style shops of Frankenmuth, a small city settled by Germans from the Bavarian region.

Next up will be the breathtaking Niagara Falls, featuring a thrilling Falls Boat Tour, bringing participants up close to the thundering waters of the falls.

The trip will conclude with a farewell dinner at Skylon Tower, a revolving restaurant overlooking the falls.

“This trip is exclusive to OLLI members, and memberships can be purchased upon reservation for the Mackinac Island and Niagara Falls trip,” said Brittney Good, community education program coordinator.

To register for the informational presentation, call 307-268-3401 or by email at comm_ed@caspercollege.edu.