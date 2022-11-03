Edgerton Woman Linked to Meth Overdose Resulting in Death

On Oct. 2, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) advised the Natrona County Sheriff's Office of a death investigation taking place at an Edgerton residence belonging to Misty Johnson, 53.

The deceased person, Kim Blackman, 57, was found on the couch. According to the affidavit, deputies on scene pointed to an overdose of a controlled substance as a possible cause of death.

Upon arrival to the scene, Johnson was seen sitting on the curb near a Natrona County Sheriff's Office Patrol Vehicle. The affidavit says Johnson told investigators that "she had purchased methamphetamine and shared it with her friend Blackman."

Johnson allegedly told investigators that they normally consumed the methamphetamine "by mixing it with a liquid substance and drinking it," and she said they had used a small plastic cup, which was still in the home.

Pursuant to a search warrant, investigators found the cup. It tested positive for methamphetamine.

Earlier that morning, Natrona County sheriffs responded to a disturbance at a different Edgerton residence around 3:26 a.m. according to the affidavit.

A man reported a loud noise outside, (which later was believed to be connected to a broken windshield with a paving stone) and reported Johnson for erratic behavior.

Later that morning, at 6:30 a.m., video footage provided from the director of transportation for the Natrona County School District shows Johnson entered a bus garage.

The affidavit says, "Johnson walked the aisle of the bus multiple times talking to herself," and "took naps while she was on the bus using a blanket that was located on the bus."

Johnson was seen getting off the bus on Oct. 2 at 9:54 a.m. and re-entering moments later. She reportedly took a wooden tire thumper from the bus and walked off and out the door.

Two days later, on Tuesday Oct. 4, Natrona County sheriff's were dispatched to Midwest for a public intoxication; Johnson the subject.

Johnson was placed under arrest for burglary and criminal entry, according to the court records.

On Oct. 24 an autopsy report on the deceased person documented the probable cause of death for the person at Johnson's residence was methamphetamine overdose.

In initial court appearances on Tuesday, Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier set Johnson's bond at $25,000.

Johnson will have a preliminary hearing in 10 days if she does not bond out, and in 20 days if she does.

During the preliminary hearing, the state will present evidence that a crime probably was committed and that the crime was probably committed by the defendant. If a judge agrees, the case will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

