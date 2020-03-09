Dutch Trial Opens for 4 Suspects in Downing of Flight MH17

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch prosecutor has solemnly read out the names of all 298 people killed when a missile shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014 over eastern Ukraine.

It took 18 minutes to read out all the names as the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with multiple counts of murder for their alleged involvement in the 2014 downing got underway Monday.

As expected, the suspects did not appear for trial.

The presiding judge ruled that the trial will continue in their absence, which is allowed under Dutch law.