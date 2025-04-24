Drone tracks fleeing suspect in domestic violence call

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man who recently served three years in federal prison for aggravated assault resulting in serious injury has been charged with multiple domestic violence felonies in Natrona County Circuit Court.

Kobe Curtis Tillman, 23, was arrested last week after allegedly fleeing from police who responded to the domestic violence call in east Casper, according to the Casper Police Department’s affidavit of probable cause.

He appeared in circuit court last Monday on the following charges:

Aggravated assault and battery

Strangulation of a household member

Felon in possession of a firearm

Interference with 911 calls

Child endangerment

Domestic battery

Bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety. Tillman is presumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, April 13, a man walking by an apartment complex called 911 after hearing loud yelling and a woman screaming out in pain from inside one of the apartments on the second floor.

CPD officer Cole Chivers arrived on scene and spoke to the caller, who pointed out the apartment. At the same time, dispatch advised the woman had gotten a brief call into 911 to say she was being beaten up before the line disconnected. Chivers also heard the woman exclaim inside the apartment, and he ran to the second floor.

Chivers ran up to the apartment and the woman let him in. He noticed her face was bleeding and her right eye was nearly swollen shut. She also had a bruise on her left eye and red marks around her neck consistent with being choked, the affidavit said.

The suspect had been in a locked bedroom before the witness outside reported seeing a man dressed only in socks and boxer briefs jump from the second-story window and take off running.

Officers began canvassing the area and sent up a drone that tracked Tillman as he jumped fences and ran through yards. Tillman was found in a yard and taken into custody without further incident.

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries, including a concussion. She said Tillman choked her, beat her and struck her with a pistol for about a 15-minute period.

She said she had purchased a gun and had secretly kept it hidden in the apartment because she’d grown scared of Tillman. She said she would have used it in self-defense if she had been able to access it.

Tillman had been released from federal prison in September 2024, and was still on probation, he told the circuit court judge last week.

Tillman’s cause was bound over to district court on Tuesday, April 22. He remains in custody on a $35,000 cash or surety bond.

