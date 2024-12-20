Discover beauty, find wonder, submit your art to ART 321

CASPER, Wyo. — ART 321 is hosting an open call for its newest exhibit, “Discovering Beauty: The Art of Finding Wonder.”

According to a press release from the gallery, the “Discovering Beauty” exhibit is inviting artists to explore the concept of beauty in unexpected places and forms.

“In a world that often rushes past, this theme asks both artists and viewers to pause and look deeper — where can beauty be found in moments, objects, or experiences we often overlook?”

The answer to that is a complex one. Beauty can be found in a lot of things — in pain, in grief, in light and dark. And that’s what the exhibit hopes to convey.

“This exhibit explores beauty beyond the obvious, whether in nature, human connections, or even imperfections,” the release states. “It could be the quiet elegance of a fleeting moment, the raw beauty of nature’s cycles, or the grace in something unconventional or broken. Artists are encouraged to reflect on how beauty can emerge from discovery, inviting viewers to see the world through fresh, curious eyes.”

Submissions are now open. The submission deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. Delivery deadline is Saturday, Feb. 22. Pieces can be submitted here.

To read more about discovering beauty or to find out more about ART 321, visit the gallery website.

