Details Released in Outer Drive Crash That Killed Casper Woman

The crash that killed a Casper woman last week resulted when a vehicle lost control on a snow- and slush-covered roadway.

Sara Lambrix, 36, perished in the crash that occurred at 9:13 a.m. Thursday on Wyoming Boulevard, also known as Outer Drive, between Poplar Street and Casper Mountain Road.

Three other people involved in the wreck were not injured.

According to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado was eastbound in the right lane, a GMC Acadia was eastbound in the left lane, and a Ford Contour was westbound.

The Ford lost control and spun into oncoming traffic, where it was hit on the passenger side by the front bumper of the Chevrolet.

The front of the GMC then hit the driver's side of the Ford.

The report does not specify which vehicle Lambrix occupied, other than to say she was in a passenger vehicle, bu it does say she was a driver.

She was not wearing her seat belt.

Snow was falling at the time.

The report does not list any possible contributing factors.

The crash was investigated by the Casper Police Department.