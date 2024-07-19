DETAILS: 2024 Beartrap Summer Festival Notice

WHERE: Washington Park

DATE(s): Saturday, August 3rd and Sunday, August 4th

TIME(s): See attached schedule

WHO: Townsquare Media Casper

On Saturday, August 3rd and Sunday, August 4th Townsquare Media Casper will be hosting the Beartrap Summer Festival in Washington Park. We are thrilled to be guests in your neighborhood and it’s important to us that we communicate clearly with you, the neighbors.

EVENT DESCRIPTION:

The festival will take place starting 10am on Saturday, August 3rd with the final act concluding at 7:30pm. Gates will open on Sunday, August 4th at 9:00am and the final.

We will begin set up for the event on Thursday, August 1st and will finish tear down on Monday, August 5th.

We will leave the park as we found it: litter and recycling will be picked up by our gracious volunteers as well as Jaycee Kirk services.

Please plan for street closures and limited pedestrian access from 11th to 6th Street along South Jefferson St. Starting the morning of Friday, August 2nd through the evening of Sunday, August 4th.

Please plan for sidewalk closure on the East side of South McKinley Street ranging from 11th to 6 th Street Starting the morning of Friday, August 2nd through the evening of Sunday, August 4th.

We will have live bands performing at the band shell with amplified sound throughout the event (see included schedule for details).

Food trucks will be parked along South McKinley Street overnight on Friday, August 2nd and Saturday, August 3rd. Please expect light noise from overnight generators.

Our goal is to create an enjoyable and positive experience in your neighborhood. If you or any of the surrounding residents have questions or comments about impacts of this event, please email us at mary.schroer@townsquaremedia.com or the City of Casper at camills@casperwy.gov.

Beartrap Festival 2023 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media