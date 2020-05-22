Despite Global Truce Appeal, 661,000 People Newly Displaced

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — An international aid group says about 661,000 people in 19 countries have been displaced by armed conflict in the two months since the U.N. secretary general called for a global cease-fire to help curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The Norwegian Refugee Council said in a report released on Friday that the bulk of the newly displaced are in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but that large numbers have also been uprooted in Yemen, Afghanistan, Chad and Niger.

Jan Egeland, who heads the group, placed a large share of the blame on the U.N. Security Council, which he says failed to support the cease-fire appeal.