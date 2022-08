A demolition derby will cap off the 2022 Laramie County Fair at the Laramie County Motorsports Park at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.

Tickets will be sold at the gate and cost $15 for adults, $10 for kids ages 3-10 years old, and under 2 years old get in free.

The derby is sponsored by Breeze Thru Car Wash.

In the meantime, here is the Friday schedule of events at the fair at the Archer Complex:

