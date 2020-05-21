Deliberative Senate Declines to Debate More Coronavirus Aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate is doing almost anything but deliberate the coronavirus.

It’s as though the crisis has split the world's greatest deliberative body into two.

On one side is a Senate clamoring for a quick response to the crisis.

On the other is the wait-and-see Senate hitting pause on swift action and carrying on with business unrelated to the coronavirus.

The split screen provides a study in contrasts and priorities. It's defining the parties ahead of the 2020 election.

The Senate is set to break for a Memorial Day recess without acting on more virus aid.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it will consider next steps next month.