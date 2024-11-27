DDA pledges $10K matching donation to Casper’s David Street Station

CASPER, Wyo. — The Downtown Development Authority is pledging a $10,000 matching donation to David Street Station to help the public outdoor plaza gain footing as an independent nonprofit.

“This pledge underscores the DDA’s commitment to fostering vibrant, family-friendly spaces in our city,” the DDA said in a release on Wednesday.

David Street Station originally operated as a nonprofit arm of the DDA, raising money for its own operating costs. Recently it was spun off as its own nonprofit in part to make it more nimble and self-sustaining. “The conversation at the time was we want this to always be in the public trust,” then-DDA executive director Kevin Hawley told Oil City News earlier this year. “We always want it to be the core of our city.”

“We believe that David Street Station is the heart of downtown Casper,” said Hawley’s replacement, DDA Executive Director Brian Hoose, in the release.

“It is crucial that we support this amazing asset and the team behind it,” he continued. “We invite the community to join us in this effort and match our donation. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps keep our downtown vibrant and full of life.”

Whitney Asay was chosen to lead the newly independent David Street Station, and faces the task of keeping the plaza stocked with events as well as keeping it running and maintained.

“It’s $25,000 a month just to run David Street Station,” she said in a recent interview with Oil City News. The events there are free and covered by sponsorships, but Asay says that doesn’t leave much money for other things such as maintenance and improvements. Beer sales and sometimes food trucks can bring in a bit of revenue, but that often just covers the extra staffing. “Trying to figure out how to make money at free events is tricky,” she said.

“Even after seven years there’s still this misconception that [the plaza] is city-run,” she added. “It’s really about making sure that people know, yes, these events are ‘free’ and people can come out and enjoy them, but it’s not paying the bills. I’m looking for different ways to bring in money and take donations, and educate our community on what our needs are.”

David Street Station has been one of the essential ingredients in revitalizing the Old Yellowstone District into the busy entertainment area that now is attracting new construction for condos and apartments. Building and establishing the plaza was the first step; the next one is to make it entirely sustainable.

“When we got it ready in 2017 for the eclipse and all these new places opened, look at the life it brought back to Casper,” she said.

The plaza has a packed holiday schedule, including the ice rink opening for the season on Friday, Nov. 29 and the community Christmas tree lighting festival and Hallmarket coming up on Saturday, Nov. 30.

With its news release on the $10K match, the DDA asked the community to help contribute to the cause.

“Let’s continue to support the concerts, splash pad, ice skating, markets, and countless family-friendly activities that make David Street Station a cherished part of our city. Together, we can ensure that it remains a thriving destination for years to come,” the release states.

People interested in helping to contribute to David Street Station can visit its website or call (307) 235-6710.