Crashes, Winter Weather Close Wyoming Highways Sunday Night

Winter weather and related crashes have forced the closure of multiple Wyoming highways as of 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 25 is closed from Casper to Wheatland. Additionally, a portion of US 287/US 191 is closed in western Wyoming.

Additionally more than a dozen black ice or no unnecessary travel advisories are in effect throughout the Cowboy State.

