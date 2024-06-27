Crash in Casper on West Belt Loop Near Robertson Road, Expect Delays
The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports that there is currently a crash on WYO 257 (West Belt Loop) near Robertson Road at around milepost 6.
Both lanes are currently blocked and it's likely the highway will be closed during this event.
"Please expect delays and avoid the area" wrote the agency in a news release.
We will update when more information becomes available.
