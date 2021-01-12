Cowgirls Suffer Road Loss to Boise State

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball squad dropped to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in Mountain West Conference play after a 68-61 loss to Boise State on the road on Monday night. The Broncos took control of the game with a 14-2 run in the 4th quarter and held a decisive edge on the offensive glass in the contest.

UW did receive a superlative game from Lyman native McKinley Bradshaw who rang up a career-high 27 points in 10-12 from the field. She was the only Cowgirl player in double figures and UW as a team shot 49% from the floor.

Mallory McGwire was a major headache for Wyoming as she poured in 25 points along with 15 rebounds as BSU upped their record to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in league play. These two teams will wrap up the two-game series on Wednesday night in Boise.

