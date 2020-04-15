Cowgirl Basketball Program Unveils 5 New Players

Here's the latest recruiting class for the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team. Head coach Gerald Mattinson secured the services of 5 international players but 2 of them are Division 1 transfers.

Dagny Davidsdottir | 6-1 | Forward | Hveragerdi, Iceland | Westtown School | Niagara University

Before Wyoming: Spent four seasons at Niagara University… Had career averages of 3.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game… As a senior in 2019-20, averaged 4.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while playing in 17.5 minutes per game… Played in 26 games with 19 starts as a captain her senior season… Shot 44.2 percent (43-120) from the field and 90.0 percent (18-20) from the free-throw line… Scored a career-high 16 points against Saint Peter’s, pulled down a career-high nine rebounds twice, dished out a career-best three assists twice and had a season-high three blocks against Coppin State… Earned academic all-MAAC honors three times… Made Niagara’s honor roll four times and founded Niagara’s Women in Business club.

Iris Tsafara | 6-0 | Guard | Athens, Greece | First High School of Agia Paraskeui | University of South Florida

Before Wyoming: Spent one season at the University of South Florida, where she redshirted.

High School: Captain of her high school team for her final two seasons… Led her team to the national school championship finals in 2018, where they finished as runners-up… In that tournament, she was the top scorer… In the semifinals, scored 33 points with 23 rebounds, 20 assists, 5 blocks, and three steals… Earned academic excellence honors three times… Won a club championship in 2018 with Sporting WBC… Competed on the Greek U16 team.

Paula Salazar | 6-3 | Forward | Barcelona, Spain | Institute Vilanova del Vallés

High School: During her prep career, she was a part of a runner-up team in the Catalonia of Clubs, and finished fourth in the same tournament in a different season… Was part of a Spain Champion of National Teams… Another club team placed fifth in Spain… Was named to the Ideal Quintent… Was an all-Catalan and all-Spanish selection.

Ola Ustowska | 5-10 | Guard | Kartuzy, Poland | SMS PZKosz Łomianki

High School: Competed at the 2019 FIBA U18 European Championships for Poland, where she averaged 3.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game… Was part of the club team that was champions of Poland in 2020, 2019 and 2018… Was named an All-Star in 2019… Made a team-best eight three-pointers in a game in 2019.

Marta Savic | 6-1 | Forward | Zagreb, Croatia | Sport Gymnasium

High School: Competed at the FIBA U18 European Championships for Croatia in 2019, averaging 8.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest… Her club team was the 2019 Croatian U19 Champions, the 2018 runners up in the Croatian National Championship, the 2018 U19 Champions and the 2017 U19 Champions… Had success at the club level on U18, U17, U16 and U15 teams… Was named to the WABA Final Four All-Star Team in Croatia in 2017.

