Cowboys in the NFL: Week 11

LARAMIE -- Tashaun Gipson picked off his 26th-career pass in Sunday's 16-13 home loss to Baltimore.

Midway thought the fourth quarter, Tyler Huntley rolled to his right and fired a pass in the direction of Mark Andrews. Baltimore's tight end slid to his left to haul in the throw. Just before the ball stuck in his gut, No. 38 -- who came out of nowhere -- got a fingertip on it, forced a bobble and came away with the interception while sliding on his back.

Check this one out. Words don't do it justice:

Last year, we penned the story "Tashaun Gipson has probably picked off your favorite QB."

The former Wyoming safety has stepped in front of passes from future first-ballot NFL Hall of Famers (Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes) and a pair of former No. 1 overall picks (Drew Stafford and Carson Palmer).

Gipson now has 27 tackles, a sack and two pass breakups in his second season with the Bears.

Let's see how the rest of the Pokes in the pros did last weekend:

Eddie Yarbrough -- Defensive end -- Minnesota Vikings

This former Wyoming defensive lineman has been in Minnesota for two weeks now. And like Eddie Yarbrough says in the video above, the Vikings are indeed 2-0 since his arrival. The Denver product played just three snaps in Sunday's 34-31 victory over the first-place Packers and failed to register any stats. Yarbrough started the season in San Francisco and was waved three weeks ago.

Josh Allen -- Quarterback -- Buffalo Bills

Well, that didn't go as planned. Josh Allen completed just 60% of his passes and tossed two interceptions in Sunday's stunning 41-15 setback to the Colts in Orchard Park. The former Wyoming quarterback did throw a pair of touchdowns in the loss. Allen now has 21 touchdowns to go along with eight interceptions. The Bills travel to New Orleans on Thanksgiving night.

Andrew Wingard -- Safety -- Jacksonville Jaguars

Wyoming's former tackling machine, Andrew Wingard, wrapped up seven of those Sunday, including a tackle for loss in the Jaguars 30-10 home loss to San Francisco. Wingard now has 54 tackles, a sack and an interception 10 games into his third NFL season in Jacksonville.

Logan Wilson -- Linebacker -- Cincinnati Bengals

The Casper native wrapped up five tackles in the Bengals 32-13 road win over Las Vegas Sunday afternoon. Logan Wilson now has 83 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble, to go along with four interceptions this season. The second-year pro leads the team in overall tackles, 21 more than safety Vonn Bell.

Carl Granderson -- Defensive end -- New Orleans Saints

Former Wyoming defensive end Carl Granderson picked up two tackles in the Saints 40-29 road loss Sunday in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, it's one he missed that's making the rounds on Twitter (see above).That makes two weeks in a row the 6-foot-5, 261-pound California product has picked up a pair of tackles in a game. He now has 13 tackles, a sack and a blocked kick this season.

Marcus Epps -- Safety -- Philadelphia Eagles

This former walk on at Wyoming tallied one tackle in the victory over the Saints. Marcus Epps now has 47 tackles and three pass breakups for the Eagles this season. He also has half-a-tackle for loss.

Jacob Hollister -- Tight end -- Jacksonville Jaguars (Inactive)

Mike Purcell -- Defensive tackle -- Denver Broncos (Bye week)

Brian Hill -- Running back -- Cleveland Browns (Currently on the practice squad)

Tanner Gentry -- Wide receiver -- Buffalo Bills (Currently on the practice squad)

Austin Fort -- Tight end -- Tennessee Titans (Currently on the practice squad)

Tyler Hall -- Defensive back -- Los Angeles Rams (Currently on the practice squad)

Rico Gafford -- Wide receiver -- Denver Broncos (Currently on the practice squad)