Coronavirus Cancels Legion World Series and Regional Tournaments

American Legion Baseball announced the cancellation of its 2020 World Series and eight Regional tournaments on Tuesday.

Gillette was scheduled to host the ‘AA’ Northwest Regional Tournament on Aug. 5-9, 2020. With the cancellation, this will not take place.

The American Legion cited the following in its release.

“With the unpredictability of the current worldwide COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the manner in which the virus spreads, its duration and the resulting public health regulations and restrictions across the nation, The American Legion is facing an improbable situation.”

ALB did say regular season play and a state tournament will be a decision made by the state chairman.

The American Legion release went on to say, “The decision to cancel was extremely difficult but deemed necessary, first and foremost in the interest of health and safety, and in the face of uncertainty.” As National Americanism Commission Chairman Richard Anderson noted, “These times are unparalleled. And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program. The Americanism Commission feels this is the right thing to do.”

They also suspended the awarding of American Legion Baseball scholarships for 2020.

What does this mean for Wyoming this year?

Wyoming State Chairman Cody Beers told WyoPreps last Saturday that "at this time, there are no plans to cancel the 2020 season."

Beers went on to say that he's told teams to be prepared to play a 'shortened, Wyoming-only season' in June and July.

