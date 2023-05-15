Community Candlelight Remembrance at Central Wyoming Hospice Set for May 23rd

Honor the lives of your loved ones at the Community Candlelight Remembrance event on May 23rd, 2023.

Attendees will gather to remember those who have died, lighting candles, speaking their names aloud, and sharing memories.

The ceremony takes place at 7:00PM in the Kloefkorn Home Gardens located at 304 S. Fenway in Casper, Wyoming. This event is open to the entire community.

To learn more about Grief Care special events, groups, and programs, email Todd at toddv@centralwyominghospice.org, or call us at (307) 577-4832.