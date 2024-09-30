Cold front knocks Casper temps, leads to freeze watch tonight

CASPER, Wyo. — A cold front moving through the region today will bring significantly cooler temperatures, with highs averaging 15–35 degrees lower than yesterday’s record-breaking warmth. A freeze is possible tonight, particularly in the lower elevations of the Bighorn Basin and Wind River Basin and in Natrona County’s lower elevations, where freeze watches have been issued.

Casper was among the cities setting a record high for Sept. 29, reaching 91 degrees, according to National Weather Service records. (National Weather Service graphic)

Despite the cooler temperatures, elevated fire weather conditions persist due to gusty northwest winds and low humidity. Red flag warnings remain in effect for southern areas, while fire danger statements have been issued for many other locations, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Dry weather and above-normal temperatures will return Tuesday through the weekend, with highs reaching the 80s. This will likely result in continued fire weather concerns, especially around Rock Springs and Casper, meteorologists wrote in the forecast discussion.

Cooler weather is expected today as a strong cold front pushes through the region. (National Weather Service graphic)

Another cold front is expected to move through next week, bringing gusty winds and potentially more fire weather concerns, but little to no precipitation. Temperatures will briefly cool down before warming up again by midweek. The overall pattern of above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation is likely to continue into early October.

Detailed Forecast

Today: Sunny, with a high near 64. North-northeast wind at 9–13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunny, with a high near 64. North-northeast wind at 9–13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight: Patchy frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northeast wind at 5–11 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Patchy frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northeast wind at 5–11 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Tuesday: Patchy frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light south-southwest wind shifting to the west-southwest at 11–16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Patchy frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light south-southwest wind shifting to the west-southwest at 11–16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind at 9–14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind at 9–14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind at 14–17 mph shifting to the west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind at 14–17 mph shifting to the west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. North-northwest wind at 6–11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. North-northwest wind at 6–11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind at around 6 mph.

Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind at around 6 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunny, with a high near 80. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy. Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

More on the weather is available from the National Weather Service in Riverton.