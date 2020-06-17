Coal Union Seeks Order Protecting Miners From Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A union representing U.S. coal miners has asked a court to force the federal government to take unspecified measures to protect them from the coronavirus.

The petition seeks an emergency order from the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia against the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.

The petition was filed by the United Mine Workers and the United Steelworkers unions.

The petition says if MSHA fails to issue an emergency temporary standard for infectious diseases that would be legally binding on all mine operators, it would put the lives and health of tens of thousands of miners in grave danger.